Police Release Details on Box Truck Crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released details on a crash involving a box truck that recently occurred on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

According to police, the crash occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, on I-80 eastbound at the 52.5 mile marker in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 66-year-old Dan Liu, of Queens Village, New York, was operating a 2016 Hino 338 box truck when his vehicle exited the north side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then traveled over the embankment and hit the inside of the guide rail along the westbound lanes of travel.

Liu was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end.

Liu was cited for a traffic violation.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.