Ruben L. Horne, 91, a former Oil City businessman and longtime resident of Red Coach Manor, died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Tanglewood Trace Assisted Living Center in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Ruben had moved six years ago to Mishawaka, IN, a suburb of South Bend, to be closer to his son and family.

He was born December 15, 1928 in Climax, Armstrong County a beloved son of the late: Joseph Reno Horne and Mona Burford Horne.

Ruben was a 1945 graduate of Porter Township High School, Clarion County.

Following his graduation, he enlisted with The U.S. Navy. Ruben proudly served his country during World War II; stationed aboard the USS Missouri. He was honorably discharged from active duty, and returned home.

Upon return, Ruben relocated to Oil City, where he had worked for more than forty years, and had worked his way to become co-owner and operator of the former Hanna Transfer North and Allied Van Lines along West First Street.

Ruben was actively involved in many area business and civic organizations throughout the years.

In his spare time, he loved the outdoors; and hunting and fishing as he was able.

He was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church of Oil City.

He was married October 20, 1948 to the former Hazel Crissman. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2012.

Ruben is survived by his son, Thomas L. Horne and his wife, Paula of South Bend, IN; in addition to eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Gregory Horne, and William Horne; a daughter-in-law, Patty Horne; a brother, Gerald Horne; and by four sisters: Pearl Smith, Phyllis Truitt, Betty Shilling, and Kathleen Anthony.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Interment in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry will be held at the convenience of his family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Avenue, Oil City, PA 16301.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.