Sandra L. Bish, 78, of Hawthorn, passed away on Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Butler County.

Born on September 24, 1941 in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Evelyn E. (Snyder) Sherman. She was married on January 24, 1960 to Dennis H. Bish. He survives.

She was a life member of the United Methodist Church and she was active in the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren, and visiting with friends.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis H. Bish, of Hawthorn. She is also survived by a daughter, Dawn Davis and her husband, Derwood “Bud”, of New Bethlehem, a son, Derek Bish and his wife, Tina, of Sharon, three grandchildren, Katie Davis, Brendan Davis, and Tyler Rossi, a brother-in-law, Alan Delp of New Bethlehem, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis H. “Moochie” Bish, Jr., a sister, Janet E. Delp, and a brother, Dennis K. Sherman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem at 12:00 p.m. with visitation before from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

