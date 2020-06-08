Say What?!: Unexpectedly Closed Store Leads Man to $150,000 Lottery Jackpot

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina man said finding out his favored store had closed early on a recent day led to his winning a $150,000 lottery jackpot.

Holt Lunsford of Burlington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had to make a detour to Dave’s Mini Mart in Burlington when he discovered his usual lottery retailer had closed early for the day.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.