Senior Spotlight: Kossuth’s Nathan Ion
With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Nathan Ion.
Name: Nathan (Nate) Ion
School: Keystone
Hometown: Kossuth
Tell us about yourself: I like hanging out with friends, go adventuring and love to play sports. I also enjoy the closeness my brother Austin and I have!!
School activities and sports: Marching Band, Choir, Band, Select Ensemble, Golf, Basketball, Track & Field, Musicals
Awards: Player Of The Year – Golf (2019)
Favorite teacher: Mr. Sundling and Mr. Heath
Favorite subject: Gym
Favorite memories from school: Our senior trip to Washington DC and winning the KSAC Championship this year!!
Future plans: I’m going to work for a couple of years, see where I fit in best, then attend a trade school.
Advice for future students: Never put off tomorrow, what can be done today!!
Pets: Dog (Tank)
Favorite artist or band: Kendrick Lamar
Favorite movies: Coach Carter
Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook
What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Spaghetti grilled cheese
Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Yes and no. It depends on what kind you’re eating!
Toilet paper, over or under? Over
Thank you’s: I would like to thank my family! All my closest friends- that have helped me to get where I am today. My teachers for teaching me all the life lessons I needed to learn.
Anything else that you’d like to include: Considering I was born the year of 9/11, and now my senior year ending with Covid-19….the hardest part of this, is not getting to say goodbye to my classmates, teachers and friends! The Class of 2020 will rise above and succeed!!
