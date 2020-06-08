 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

Senior Spotlight: Kossuth’s Nathan Ion

Monday, June 8, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jake Bauer

nate-ionWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Nathan Ion.

Name: Nathan (Nate) Ion
School: Keystone
Hometown: Kossuth

Parents: Jody and Jolene Ion

Tell us about yourself: I like hanging out with friends, go adventuring and love to play sports. I also enjoy the closeness my brother Austin and I have!!

School activities and sports: Marching Band, Choir, Band, Select Ensemble, Golf, Basketball, Track & Field, Musicals

Awards: Player Of The Year – Golf (2019)

Favorite teacher: Mr. Sundling and Mr. Heath

Favorite subject: Gym

Favorite memories from school: Our senior trip to Washington DC and winning the KSAC Championship this year!!

Future plans: I’m going to work for a couple of years, see where I fit in best, then attend a trade school.

Advice for future students: Never put off tomorrow, what can be done today!!

Pets: Dog (Tank)

nate-ion-pet

Favorite artist or band: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite movies: Coach Carter

Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook

westbrook

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Spaghetti grilled cheese

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Yes and no. It depends on what kind you’re eating!

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I would like to thank my family! All my closest friends- that have helped me to get where I am today. My teachers for teaching me all the life lessons I needed to learn.

Anything else that you’d like to include: Considering I was born the year of 9/11, and now my senior year ending with Covid-19….the hardest part of this, is not getting to say goodbye to my classmates, teachers and friends! The Class of 2020 will rise above and succeed!!

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:


Barrow-Civic Theatre

Extreme Machine Fabricating

Matt Higgins

Eric Shick

Trails End Restaurant

UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.