Senior Spotlight: Kossuth’s Nathan Ion

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Nathan Ion.

Name: Nathan (Nate) Ion

School: Keystone

Hometown: Kossuth



Jody and Jolene Ion

Tell us about yourself: I like hanging out with friends, go adventuring and love to play sports. I also enjoy the closeness my brother Austin and I have!!

School activities and sports: Marching Band, Choir, Band, Select Ensemble, Golf, Basketball, Track & Field, Musicals

Awards: Player Of The Year – Golf (2019)

Favorite teacher: Mr. Sundling and Mr. Heath

Favorite subject: Gym

Favorite memories from school: Our senior trip to Washington DC and winning the KSAC Championship this year!!

Future plans: I’m going to work for a couple of years, see where I fit in best, then attend a trade school.

Advice for future students: Never put off tomorrow, what can be done today!!

Pets: Dog (Tank)

Favorite artist or band: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite movies: Coach Carter

Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Spaghetti grilled cheese

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Yes and no. It depends on what kind you’re eating!

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I would like to thank my family! All my closest friends- that have helped me to get where I am today. My teachers for teaching me all the life lessons I needed to learn.

Anything else that you’d like to include: Considering I was born the year of 9/11, and now my senior year ending with Covid-19….the hardest part of this, is not getting to say goodbye to my classmates, teachers and friends! The Class of 2020 will rise above and succeed!!

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

