Shippenville Woman Accused of Check Fraud Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman charged with check fraud waived her preliminary hearing last week.

Court documents indicate one first-degree misdemeanor count of Theft by Deception-False Impression filed against 23-year-old Keshia Dora Shetler was waived for court on Tuesday, June 2.

The charge has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Shetler remains free after being released on her own recognizance.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on July 15 with Magisterial District Judge Jarah

Lee Heeter presiding.

The charge stems from an investigation into an incident of check fraud that occurred at a Beaver Township, Clarion County business in October of 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a business in Beaver Township on October 31, 2019, regarding check fraud. The manager related that on October 7, 2019, Keshia Shetler had cashed a check at the business in the amount of $212.34 on October 7, 2019. The manager then received notice from the business’s bank that the check was returned for non-sufficient funds.

The manager was provided information about the company that had issued the check stating the check was previously cashed and cleared the company’s account on October 7 through a mobile banking app. The manager then contacted Shetler for her to made good on the check.

According to the complaint, Shetler never did so, and when police attempted to interview her regarding the incident, she failed to arrive for the interview.

The charge was filed against Shetler through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Wednesday, April 1.

Other Criminal Cases Against Shetler

Court documents indicate Shetler is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, on charges related to an incident where she allegedly stole $15,000.00 of items from a residence and threatened to kill a man’s family.

Shetler also recently waived hearings on drug charges related to controlled purchases of heroin and methamphetamine. Those cases continue to make their way through the court system.

