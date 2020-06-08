 

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Clarion County Subway Locations Available for Dine-In Services, BOGO Footlongs, 10% Off Catering

Monday, June 8, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

subway bogoClarion Subway locations, Rt. 68 and 8th Avenue, and New Bethlehem Subway are now open for dine-in services.

Clarion and New Bethlehem locations will be open until 9:00 p.m. daily. (The 8th Avenue Clarion location is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.)

For a limited time, buy any footlong sub and get a second footlong FREE at local Subway locations.,

Also, Subway is now offering 10% off catering of $75 or more.

subway-10%-off

  • Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
  • Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
  • New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
  • Ford City, 724-763-2020
  • Worthington, 724-297-3132
  • Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
  • Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”

View the full subway menu here.


