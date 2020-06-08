THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Clarion County Subway Locations Available for Dine-In Services, BOGO Footlongs, 10% Off Catering
Monday, June 8, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
Clarion Subway locations, Rt. 68 and 8th Avenue, and New Bethlehem Subway are now open for dine-in services.
Clarion and New Bethlehem locations will be open until 9:00 p.m. daily. (The 8th Avenue Clarion location is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.)
For a limited time, buy any footlong sub and get a second footlong FREE at local Subway locations.,
Also, Subway is now offering 10% off catering of $75 or more.
- Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
- Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
- New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
- Ford City, 724-763-2020
- Worthington, 724-297-3132
- Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
- Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.
For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”
View the full subway menu here.
