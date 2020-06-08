 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Disorderly Conduct, DUI

Monday, June 8, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Disorderly Conduct in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on Hemlock Street in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of an individual with a handgun, between 12:45 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 7.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, a 1985 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a known 50-year-old Knox man was stopped on Route 208/Siegel Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, for several traffic violations.

Police say the driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The name of the driver was not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.