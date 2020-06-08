State Police Calls: Disorderly Conduct, DUI

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Disorderly Conduct in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on Hemlock Street in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of an individual with a handgun, between 12:45 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 7.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, a 1985 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a known 50-year-old Knox man was stopped on Route 208/Siegel Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, for several traffic violations.

Police say the driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The name of the driver was not released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.