William L. “Bill” Gregory, 72, of Franklin, died Friday June 5, 2020 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Born November 5, 1947 in Liege, Belgium, he was the son of the late John and Rachelle Habran Gregory.

Bill was a 1965 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He served as a Sgt. in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-1970.

On April 23, 1977 he was married in the First Presbyterian Church in Oil City to the former Sherry L. Chelton, and she survives.

Bill had worked at Baker Auto Parts, Northpointe Auto and retired from A. Crivelli, where he worked as the parts man.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, and enjoyed all the activities the kids participated in. He was always up for a spontaneous Car Ride or venture out. He enjoyed Facebooking and playing games online as his health declined.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Brock Gregory and his wife Julie of Franklin, Brad Gregory of Franklin, and Cory W. Gregory and his wife Tonya of Butler; six grandchildren, Keirstin, Zander, Wyatt, Nicholas, Zavyr and Natalie; one brother, Sheldon Gregory of VA; a niece, Lindsay Carter of Franklin; as well as many nieces and nephews and in-laws.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Albert Gregory and a niece Julia, who passed in 2014.

Friends will be received from 4-7 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Martin, Presiding. Flag Presentation and Taps will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In Bill’s Memory, the family asks that you could consider Donating Blood at the next Blood Drive or to donate to a veterans charity in his name.

We ask in this time of COVID-19, that you wear a face mask while visiting the funeral home and maintain all safety measures as appropriate.

If you are unable to attend, please consider leaving a condolence at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

