Man Accused of Sending Lewd Photo, Threatening Area Teen, Mother Arrested in New York

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A man who allegedly sent a lewd photo to an area teen, then threatened to kill her and her mother has been arrested in New York.

According to Franklin Police, on May 18, they were advised by a known 14-year-old female victim’s mother that 19-year-old Jake Dwyer, of Auburn, New York, had sent the victim a lewd picture.

Police say Dwyer met the victim on a social media site teen chat room. He allegedly asked her age, and she told him she was only 14. Dwyer then sent a lewd picture of himself.

According to police, the victim told her mother about the picture, and the victim’s mother then “told Dwyer who she was and asked if she should report him to police.”

Dwyer reportedly stated that if she reported him to the police, he would “kill her and her daughter.”

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Dwyer through Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on May 20:

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

Police say Dwyer was located through his social media account and a felony warrant was issued.

He was then arrested by Auburn Police and is currently awaiting extradition to Venango County.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.