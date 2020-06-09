A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.