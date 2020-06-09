 

Area Woman Faces Charges Following Suspected DUI Crash

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Parker woman is facing charges following a suspected DUI crash that occurred in Richland Township, Venango County, on Sunday.

Around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, Franklin-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Whitehall Road in Richland Township, involving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say during the crash investigation, the driver of the vehicle, identified as a 27-year-old Parker woman, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Charges are pending through District Court 28-3-04.

The name of the driver was not released.


