Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Turtle Ice Cream Pie

This fabulous freezer pie is perfect for a summertime dessert!

Chocolate Turtle Ice Cream Pie

Ingredients

3/4 cup small pecan halves, toasted



6 cups chocolate ice cream, softened1/2 cup caramel ice cream topping, divided1 – 9-inch graham cracker crust2/3 cup whipped topping

Directions

~Set aside 12 pecan halves for garnish; chop remaining pecans.

~In a large bowl, combine the ice cream, 1/4 cup caramel topping, and chopped pecans. Spread into pie crust. Cover and freeze for at least 2-1/2 hours.

~Remove from the freezer 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with whipped topping, remaining caramel topping, and reserved pecans.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.