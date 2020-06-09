Clarion Hospital Foundation Awards Scholarships for 2020

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Hospital Foundation awarded seven scholarships to area students who will pursue education in the medical field. Jacob Bauer, Molly Bedee, Nathaniel Datko, McKenna Deible, Kaitlyn Ginnery, Rebecca Kunselman, and McKenna Kaye were selected by committee members as recipients of the 2020 awards.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school, be accepted to a school of post-secondary healthcare education, have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school, and plan to pursue higher education in a medical related field.

Jacob Bauer was awarded the Joseph & Helen Miller Scholarship.

Jacob is a 2020 graduate of North Clarion High School.

While at North Clarion, Jacob participated in Cross Country, Basketball, Baseball and Track. He was a member of Student Council and participated in leadership conferences. He participated in Junior Historians, Yearbook, State Robotics Competition, High School Musicals, Science Olympiad, Prom Committee, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Jacob volunteers for the MS bike ride, the food bank at St. Michael’s parish, church dinners at St. Michael’s parish, North Clarion elementary basketball camps and engaged in service projects for Junior Historians.

Jacob has been accepted to Slippery Rock University where he will pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.

Molly Bedee was awarded the James Alexander Memorial Scholarship.

Molly is a 2020 graduate of North Clarion High School.

While at North Clarion, Molly was a member of National Honors Society and volunteered for the North Clarion Blood Drives. Molly has also worked at the Farmers Inn for the past four years.

Molly has been accepted to Butler Community College and plans to pursue a career as a trauma nurse.

Nathaniel Datko was awarded the John E. Brooks Scholarship.

Nathaniel is a 2020 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

While at Clarion Area High School, Nathaniel participated in Baseball, Cross Country and National Honors Society.

Nathaniel plans to attend Clarion University and pursue a career as a speech and language pathologist.

McKenna Deible was awarded the Dr. John Johnston Memorial Scholarship.

McKenna is a 2020 graduate of Keystone High School.

While attending Keystone High School, McKenna was a member of the National Honor Society, Math Competition Team, Concert Band, Concert Choir, Select Ensemble, Marching Band, Student Government, and Yearbook Club. She participated in Keystone Varsity Softball, student athletic training, Clarion Youth Council, Keystone Youth Education Association, Venango County 4-H, Knox United Methodist Youth Group, Knox United Methodist Praise Team and RYLA Leadership Program.

McKenna plans to attend Gannon University where she will pursue a medical degree.

Kaitlyn Ginnery was awarded the Joseph & Helen Miller Scholarship.

Kaitlyn is a 2020 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.

While attending Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, Kaitlyn participated in Volleyball and Basketball. She was a member of National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America.

Kaitlyn plans to attend Clarion University where she will pursue a degree in Nursing.

McKenna Kaye was awarded the Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.

McKenna is a 2020 graduate of Keystone High School.

While attending Keystone High School, McKenna participated in Volleyball, Student Government and Knitting Club. She also volunteers at Tri-county Animal Rescue Center.

McKenna plans to attend Clarion University to pursue a career as a Pharmacist.

Rebecca Kunselman was awarded the Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.

Rebecca is a 2020 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

While attending Redbank Valley High School, Rebecca participated in Softball and Volleyball. She was a member of National Honor Society and the Bible Club.

Rebecca plans to attend Mount Aloysius to pursue a career in radiology.

