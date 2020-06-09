Featured Local Job: Kitchen Positions

Immediate openings for all kitchen positions at the Allegheny Grille.

Hot line cooks, prep and saute cooks, top pay in the area, also need bussers, expo people, salad line and dishwashers.

Begin immediately. Apply in person at the Allegheny Grille Foxburg PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.