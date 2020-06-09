Ian Douglas Jordan, 37, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.

Born June 11, 1982 in Franklin, Ian was the son of Douglas A. Jordan and Maria Tarr.

Ian was a 2000 graduate of Franklin High School and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He is survived by his father, Douglas Jordan and his wife, Helen, of Okeechobee, FL; his mother, Maria Tarr and her partner, Lynn Muschick, of Franklin; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Nkhumah Tarr.

A Funeral Mass for Ian will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin, PA 16323 with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

To send cards or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

