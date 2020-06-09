 

Over 1,100 COVID-19 Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion Hospital newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that out of 1,147 total tests at the hospital, 33 have been positive.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:
Total tests through 06/07/2020: 1147
Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 795
Positives: 33

Butler Memorial Hospital:
Total tests through 06/07/2020: 5580
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 2837
Positives: 240

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/08/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Other:

Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

