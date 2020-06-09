Over 1,100 COVID-19 Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that out of 1,147 total tests at the hospital, 33 have been positive.

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 06/07/2020: 1147

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 795

Positives: 33

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 06/07/2020: 5580

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 2837

Positives: 240

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/08/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Other:

