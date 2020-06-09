GANT: Shiloh Native to Compete for $1 Million on History Channel Survival Show

SHILOH, Pa. (GANT) – Roland Welker began mastering “extreme outdoor living” when he was just an 8-year-old boy in Shiloh.

(Pictured: Roland Welker. Photo courtesy of HISTORY.)

Now four decades later, the 48-year-old Alaskan hunting guide and outfitter will emulate the old-time bushmen as he competes on television hit, ALONE.

ALONE: A Mission to Survive

ALONE is a reality survival series on the History channel, and this season’s 10 participants will face the most intense challenge in series history.

The mission is simple: survive 100 days with no shelter, no camera crews and no help to win $1 million. Over six seasons, no one has ever lasted this long in complete isolation in the wilderness.

In season seven, participants are dropped off in remote areas of the Arctic, and they self-document daily struggles to build shelter and fire, hunt for food and fend off fierce predators.

Participants each select 10 items of survival gear from a pre-approved list of items, and are also issued a kit of standard equipment and emergency/first aid supplies.

The participants are isolated from each other and all humans. They can leave the competition by “tapping out” and signaling for a rescue crew at any point.

Medical professionals conduct periodic health evals on participants, and may – at their discretion – disqualify and evacuate anyone they feel is unable to continue competing safely.

Because they are several miles apart from each other, the participants aren’t aware when the others “tap out” or must leave the competition due to injury or illness.

Humble Beginnings

Welker comes from humble beginnings and parents, Ernest L. and the late Mona M. Welker, as well as a family tree that wasn’t built on white-collar workers.

Instead the men were bound to their land, as they performed back-breaking work of loggers and miners in the surrounding coal- and timber-rich mountains.

His father co-owned J&E Welker Coal Co. with his older brother, the late Jim Welker, and they operated a pit-mine, which put food on the table and paid the bills – somewhat.

Growing up, Welker worked in the coal strippings and at his grandfather’s sawmill. There were no sick days back then, and no matter how big the splinter, work was done with no fuss.

He trapped coon and fox and hunted whitetail deer with his father and uncle. At the “ripe” age of eight, he took up the fur trade alongside his uncle Jim, who bought raw furs from local trappers.

Welker undoubtedly had a “reckless boyhood” in the hard-scrabble mountains of Shiloh, a stronghold of Appalachia and hillbilly culture.

He shunned sports and all other forms of high school restraint to master all the Keystone State had to offer, including hunting, fishing, trapping and bushcraft.

Following graduation from the Clearfield High School in 1989 and a stint in the military, Welker chased after a boyhood dream that was passed down from his father.

