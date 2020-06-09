 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: 2020 Tahoes & Suburbans On Sale at Redbank Chevrolet!

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet’s 2020 Tahoes and Suburbans are on sale during the month of June!

Redbank Chevrolet is offering up to $8750 off MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price).

The sale ends on June 30, 2020.

Call 814-275-2410 or stop in today!

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or their Facebook page.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.