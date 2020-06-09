 

Police Calls: Harassment, Marijuana Possession, Drug Paraphernalia

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newCLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Barnett Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 8:50 p.m. on June 5, a 26-year-old Clarion woman and a 35-year-old Butler man became involved in a physical altercation at White Haven campground on Cathers Run Road in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, both individuals were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

The names of the defendants were not released.

Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia in Clarion Borough

Court documents indicate Clarion Borough Police charged 20-year-old Noah J. Nugent, of Knox, and 64-year-old Leland A. Beighley, of Clarion, for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Monday, June 8.

Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.


