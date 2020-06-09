 

Featured Local Event

Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County; Statewide Death Toll Surpasses 6,000

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 9, that there are 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,436.

There are 6,014 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 61 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 625 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/9/20 – 493
6/8/20 – 351
6/7/20 – 506
6/6/20 – 701
6/5/20 – 443
6/4/20 – 537
6/3/20 – 511

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 65 0 65 5
Butler 247 2 249 12
Clarion 27 2 29 2
Clearfield 44 4 48 0
Crawford 30 1 31 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 92 0 92 5
Jefferson 16 0 16 0
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 111 2 113 6
Venango 15 1 16 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 275 3797
Allegheny 2027 36147
Armstrong 65 1441
Beaver 608 4368
Bedford 45 950
Berks 4236 14344
Blair 53 3469
Bradford 46 1915
Bucks 5304 24011
Butler 249 4288
Cambria 60 4850
Cameron 2 148
Carbon 253 2932
Centre 157 2619
Chester 3134 16951
Clarion 29 751
Clearfield 48 1375
Clinton 61 775
Columbia 367 1655
Crawford 31 1283
Cumberland 683 7200
Dauphin 1525 12410
Delaware 6733 25500
Elk 6 384
Erie 396 6791
Fayette 95 3803
Forest 7 100
Franklin 800 5954
Fulton 16 285
Greene 28 920
Huntingdon 236 1069
Indiana 92 1597
Jefferson 16 616
Juniata 101 436
Lackawanna 1587 7666
Lancaster 3554 19520
Lawrence 85 1722
Lebanon 1086 5546
Lehigh 3890 17048
Luzerne 2798 13465
Lycoming 168 2750
McKean 13 788
Mercer 113 2027
Mifflin 59 1467
Monroe 1342 7243
Montgomery 7672 40876
Montour 53 3517
Northampton 3175 16563
Northumberland 211 1869
Perry 68 988
Philadelphia 19388 70025
Pike 482 2310
Potter 11 173
Schuylkill 659 5874
Snyder 57 517
Somerset 39 2378
Sullivan 3 116
Susquehanna 154 1029
Tioga 19 689
Union 74 1434
Venango 16 691
Warren 5 477
Washington 150 5290
Wayne 124 1303
Westmoreland 467 11704
Wyoming 36 651
York 1094 16398

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 6% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,117 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,796 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

