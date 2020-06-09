Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County; Statewide Death Toll Surpasses 6,000

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 275 3797 Allegheny 2027 36147 Armstrong 65 1441 Beaver 608 4368 Bedford 45 950 Berks 4236 14344 Blair 53 3469 Bradford 46 1915 Bucks 5304 24011 Butler 249 4288 Cambria 60 4850 Cameron 2 148 Carbon 253 2932 Centre 157 2619 Chester 3134 16951 Clarion 29 751 Clearfield 48 1375 Clinton 61 775 Columbia 367 1655 Crawford 31 1283 Cumberland 683 7200 Dauphin 1525 12410 Delaware 6733 25500 Elk 6 384 Erie 396 6791 Fayette 95 3803 Forest 7 100 Franklin 800 5954 Fulton 16 285 Greene 28 920 Huntingdon 236 1069 Indiana 92 1597 Jefferson 16 616 Juniata 101 436 Lackawanna 1587 7666 Lancaster 3554 19520 Lawrence 85 1722 Lebanon 1086 5546 Lehigh 3890 17048 Luzerne 2798 13465 Lycoming 168 2750 McKean 13 788 Mercer 113 2027 Mifflin 59 1467 Monroe 1342 7243 Montgomery 7672 40876 Montour 53 3517 Northampton 3175 16563 Northumberland 211 1869 Perry 68 988 Philadelphia 19388 70025 Pike 482 2310 Potter 11 173 Schuylkill 659 5874 Snyder 57 517 Somerset 39 2378 Sullivan 3 116 Susquehanna 154 1029 Tioga 19 689 Union 74 1434 Venango 16 691 Warren 5 477 Washington 150 5290 Wayne 124 1303 Westmoreland 467 11704 Wyoming 36 651 York 1094 16398

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,117 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,796 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

