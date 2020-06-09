THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County; Statewide Death Toll Surpasses 6,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 9, that there are 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,436.
There are 6,014 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 61 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 625 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
6/9/20 – 493
6/8/20 – 351
6/7/20 – 506
6/6/20 – 701
6/5/20 – 443
6/4/20 – 537
6/3/20 – 511
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|65
|0
|65
|5
|Butler
|247
|2
|249
|12
|Clarion
|27
|2
|29
|2
|Clearfield
|44
|4
|48
|0
|Crawford
|30
|1
|31
|0
|Elk
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|92
|0
|92
|5
|Jefferson
|16
|0
|16
|0
|McKean
|13
|0
|13
|1
|Mercer
|111
|2
|113
|6
|Venango
|15
|1
|16
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|5
|0
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|275
|3797
|Allegheny
|2027
|36147
|Armstrong
|65
|1441
|Beaver
|608
|4368
|Bedford
|45
|950
|Berks
|4236
|14344
|Blair
|53
|3469
|Bradford
|46
|1915
|Bucks
|5304
|24011
|Butler
|249
|4288
|Cambria
|60
|4850
|Cameron
|2
|148
|Carbon
|253
|2932
|Centre
|157
|2619
|Chester
|3134
|16951
|Clarion
|29
|751
|Clearfield
|48
|1375
|Clinton
|61
|775
|Columbia
|367
|1655
|Crawford
|31
|1283
|Cumberland
|683
|7200
|Dauphin
|1525
|12410
|Delaware
|6733
|25500
|Elk
|6
|384
|Erie
|396
|6791
|Fayette
|95
|3803
|Forest
|7
|100
|Franklin
|800
|5954
|Fulton
|16
|285
|Greene
|28
|920
|Huntingdon
|236
|1069
|Indiana
|92
|1597
|Jefferson
|16
|616
|Juniata
|101
|436
|Lackawanna
|1587
|7666
|Lancaster
|3554
|19520
|Lawrence
|85
|1722
|Lebanon
|1086
|5546
|Lehigh
|3890
|17048
|Luzerne
|2798
|13465
|Lycoming
|168
|2750
|McKean
|13
|788
|Mercer
|113
|2027
|Mifflin
|59
|1467
|Monroe
|1342
|7243
|Montgomery
|7672
|40876
|Montour
|53
|3517
|Northampton
|3175
|16563
|Northumberland
|211
|1869
|Perry
|68
|988
|Philadelphia
|19388
|70025
|Pike
|482
|2310
|Potter
|11
|173
|Schuylkill
|659
|5874
|Snyder
|57
|517
|Somerset
|39
|2378
|Sullivan
|3
|116
|Susquehanna
|154
|1029
|Tioga
|19
|689
|Union
|74
|1434
|Venango
|16
|691
|Warren
|5
|477
|Washington
|150
|5290
|Wayne
|124
|1303
|Westmoreland
|467
|11704
|Wyoming
|36
|651
|York
|1094
|16398
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
- 6% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- 25% are ages 50-64; and
- 28% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 4,117 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 5,796 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.
