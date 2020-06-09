Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Bank Branch Manager

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Branch Manager to help support member growth in Venango County.

We are in the process of building a new facility at 6935 Route 322 in Cranberry.

Eligible candidate will have 5+ years banking/lending experience and 3+ years as a manager. Finance degree preferred. Candidate will possess the desire to help grow the Credit Union and be a self-motivated goal oriented person.

In exchange for these attributes the candidate will receive:

Very competitive base salary – based on experience

Goal oriented incentive plan to accompany base pay

401k plan with employer matching

Vacation, holiday and sick pay

Health, dental and eye insurance coverage

Short and long term disability coverage

Life insurance

Opportunity to be a part of a growing member focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates, the top credit union in our peer group for 3 years in a row for benefit to the member. We have given our membership over $1.1 million dollars in Special Bonus Dividends. We are looking for a team member that wants to help us continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to Mark Lauer, CEO at info@clarionfcu.org or deliver to either of our branch locations in Clarion or Brookville.

Kitchen Positions

Allegheny Grille

Immediate openings for all kitchen positions at the Allegheny Grille.

Hot line cooks, prep and saute cooks, top pay in the area, also need bussers, expo people, salad line and dishwashers.

Begin immediately. Apply in person at the Allegheny Grille Foxburg PA.

Production Laborer

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Production Laborer, 2nd shift (3pm to 11:3opm) position.

$10/hr in Grove City

Clean and safe work facility

Candidates will need to be able to stand for 8 hour shift, be able to use upper body strength to tightly package material in boxes, able to do paperwork associated with each package.

Call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!

Monday – Friday

$600 sign on bonus

Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days

Weekly direct deposit

Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days

Home on weekends

NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer retirement, health, and life insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8 am to 5 pm or submit an application via the link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download the application, you may also submit a resume with the application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

YMCA Membership Representative, Summer Day Camp Bus Driver

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative and a Bus Driver for immediate employment.

Membership Representative

The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work at the front desk, answer phones, greet members, create new memberships, take payments, answer questions, and provide exemplary customer service. Membership representative must have a pleasant personality and strong work ethic. Hours and shifts may vary. Flexibility to work day, evening and weekend shifts is required. 10-28 hours weekly.

Applications will be accepted at the YMCA through June 10. Apply via Facebook, or email completed application to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator at membership@clarionymca.net.

Summer Day Camp Bus Driver

The YMCA is hiring a Summer Camp Bus Driver with a CDL from the state of Pennsylvania to transport children to and from Camp Coffman and the YMCA. Driver is needed to start right away. Must have FBI, Criminal History and Child Abuse Clearances.

Please contact Jennifer Cooper, Oil City YMCA Child Care Director, at 814-670-0594 or Michelle Miller, Clarion County YMCA Child Care Director at 814-764-5413, for instructions on how to apply and an interview.

The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

Automotive Technician

Riverhill Automotive

Riverhill Automotive is looking to add a full time Automotive Technician to their team.

The position is for 40 hours per week with overtime available.

Must have your own tools.

A PA inspection license is preferred, but not required.

Pay up to $22 per hour with room for advancement, and paid time off available.

They offer full service automotive repair in a clean modern professional shop. Email resume, or stop in to apply in person.

Automotive Detailer

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc. is looking for an Automotive Detailer.

The ideal candidate should have willingness to learn other jobs around the shop.

Stop at the shop to complete an application or e-mail resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net

For more information call:

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Tylersburg, PA

(814)744-9218

Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a part-time position opening for a laborer.

Job Description:

Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Applicant must be able to lift 50# and 100# bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

General Contractor/Residential Carpenter

Huebert Woodworking, Inc

Huebert Woodworking, Inc of Lucinda who specializes in interior residential remodeling, kitchens, and baths is seeking a conscientious, dedicated employee.

Compensation based on experience in residential carpentry and remodeling, or related fields.

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic.

Some heavy lifting and ladder work is involved.

We provide and require the use of safety equipment.

Must work well with others. Must have transportation. Tools provided.

Please call 814-229-3379 and leave a message to arrange an interview.

Part-time Personal Care Employee

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking an outgoing and compassionate part-time employee to help in the Adult Daily Living Center to assist clients with activities and to provide personal care to our consumers in their own homes.

VNA’s Adult Daily Living Center is a community-based group setting that seeks to meet the need of physically and/or mentally impaired adults to maintain or improve their level of function. Daycare Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep and light housekeeping to our consumers in their own homes. Days and Hours vary.

Requirements:

Reliable transportation

Valid PA Driver’s License

Current CPR

Approximately 20-30 hours/week

Experience preferred

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Sous Chef/Line Cook

Wanango Country Club

Sous Chef / Line Cook needed at Wanango Country Club.

Come be a vital part of our team and learn from our new Executive Chef Jeff Smith!

Apply by sending your resume to wanangocountryclub@gmail.com. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Competitive pay and some golf privileges as well.

Flexible Hours, 7 days a week

Automotive Sales Consultant

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca, PA is searching to add the right person to our experienced sales team.

You get to work with a dedicated, talented, and fun group of people who are all about making shopping for and buying vehicles as rewarding as possible.

Automotive Sales Consultant Responsibilities:

Welcoming new customers to our store in person and over the phone with warmth and competence

Using a consultative selling process to match the best vehicle to the customer’s needs

Spending some time throughout the day working face to face with customers outside on the lot and in the showroom while also working in front of a computer, calling, emailing, and texting to generate appointments

Creating a great vehicle delivery experience

Following up with customers to ensure satisfaction

Prospecting through referrals and other creative approaches

Setting and achieving daily, weekly, and monthly goals

Automotive Sales Consultant Minimum Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Proven ability to provide an exceptional customer experience

1 year prior automotive sales experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to set and achieve goals

Experience and desire to work with technology

The most important requirement for an Automotive Sales Consultant is to have and maintain a motivation and determination to earn income based on your own effort and technique.

Some benefits of working as an Automotive Sales Consultant with Griffin Phillis Ford…

Base and accelerated pay scales that increase with productivity and results

Health and dental benefits that start after just 30 days of employment, plus paid vacation time after one year

Family oriented and driven business

Job Type: Full-time

Email resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com

YMCA Sports Program Assistant, Lifeguards, Assistant Pool Manager

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is seeking individuals for positions at the YMCA and Clarion Borough Pool.

YMCA Sports Program Assistant

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a part-time YMCA Sports Program Assistant at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Sports Program Assistant will assist the Program Director in leading programs and will teach or officiate youth sports.

Administrative and hands-on knowledge of sports programming is necessary. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained. Position is 10 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by June 8 to Katie Neely at programdirector@clarionymca.net or to 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Assistant Outdoor Pool Manager and Lifeguards

The YMCA is seeking an Assistant Outdoor Pool Manager and Lifeguards interested in working at the Clarion Borough Pool this summer. Applicants must be currently certified lifeguards.*

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old, responsible, safety oriented, and alert individuals with a strong work ethic.

Assistant Pool Manager must be at least 18 years old with strong background in aquatics, including lifeguard certification. Qualities of an assistant manager are responsible, safety oriented, works well with the public, ability to manage staff, alert, and strong work ethic.

***Clarion Borough Pool opening is contingent upon finding enough staff. Please contact YMCA Aquatics Director, Katie Neely, immediately at programdirector@clarionymca.net with your interest, background, and contact information.

Applications can be submitted by June 2 to Katie Neely, programdirector@clarionymca.net. Printable applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.net/resources.

*Lifeguard certification/re-certification courses cannot be held until July at our YMCAs. American Red Cross Lifeguards who expired recently could qualify for an extension.

Help Wanted at Cook Forest Canoe Rental

Cook Forest Canoe Rental

Cook Forest Canoe Rental, located on Rt 36 in Cooksburg, is in need of drivers and general laborers.

Interested individuals may apply by calling 814-744-8094

Multiple Positions at BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services is now looking to fill many positions.

NOW HIRING!

We are expanding our company!

We offer an excellent benefits package including:

Company paid life insurance

401K

Generous paid time off

Health, Vision, and Dental insurance

FSA and HSA options

Competitive wages

Now hiring for the following positions:

Collections Specialist

Collections Supervisor

Complaint Resolution Unit Specialist

Credit Reporting Analyst

Customer Care Representative

Data Mapping Analyst

Default Reporting Specialist

Escrow Tax Specialist

Property Preservation Specialist

Quality Assurance Analyst (Temporary full-time)

Treasury Cash Specialist

Apply today!

www.bsifinancial.com/careers

Online applications only)

Experienced Meat Cutter/a>

Stillers Meats and Smokehouse looking for a responsible person that has experience in cutting meat; however, experience is not required.

They will train, if you’re willing to learn.

At this time they are looking for someone to work afternoon hours (after 1:00). However, during training, you will be asked to come in some mornings.

Some of the jobs you will be required to do include making bologna, beef sticks, and jerky along with all other products. Additional duties include cutting meat, also cutting for customers request in the evenings. Also, helping with cleaning of kitchen and helping with customers at the front counter, if needed.

Applications can be submitted on Facebook.

Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse is located on 3190 State Rt. 257 Seneca, Pa 16346.

Interstate Coordinator/Alternate Conference Officer

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Interstate Coordinator/Alternate Conference Officer to work within the Venango County Domestic Relations Office.

Required qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent, plus computer training required.

One to two years’ working experience involving investigation or related government work, preferred.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Thursday, May 28th, 2020 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic, Experienced Welders & Laborers

Neiswonger Construction, Inc.

As we continue to grow and expand, Neiswonger Construction, Inc. has immediate openings for an experienced Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic, Experienced Welders & Laborers at multiple locations.

Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic

3 YEARS OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

Duties May Include:

Inspecting bulldozers, excavators, loaders and other heavy construction equipment for proper performance, and inspect equipment to detect faults and malfunctions.

Diagnosing faults or malfunctions using computerized and other testing equipment to determine the extent of repair required.

Adjust equipment and repair or replace defective parts, components or systems using hand and power tools.

Testing repaired equipment for proper performance and to ensure that work meets manufacturers’ specifications.

Clean, lubricate and perform other routine maintenance work on equipment.

Service attachments and working tools.

May perform repair work on heavy trucks.

Experienced Welders

3 YEARS OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

MSHA RECOMMENDED

Laborers

1 YEAR OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

MSHA RECOMMENDED

All Positions are Full Time with Benefits Available.

Apply online: neiswongerconstruction@gmail.com, call 814-764-3455 or fax resume to (814) 764-5772

Staffing Opportunities with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, Long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Electric Utility Journeyman Lineman

Central Electric Co-op.

Local electric utility is accepting applications for the position of Journeyman Lineman.

The successful candidate should possess demonstrated experience as a Journeyman Lineman who performs all necessary activities in the construction, maintenance of energized and de-energized overhead and URD distribution lines.

Thorough knowledge of electricity, NEC, NESC, OSHA rules, ability to climb, mechanical aptitude, first-aid/CPR certification and a valid Class A CDL are required.

Position also requires a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent, successful completion of power line apprenticeship and Journeyman’s card/certificate.

Preferred but not required-Associate’s degree.

Position open until filled. Send resume to Central Electric Co-op., P.O. Box 329, Parker, PA 16049, Attn: HR or email to ccullenrapp@central.coop. Review of resumes will begin immediately. EOE.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.