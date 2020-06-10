A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely between 1am and 3am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

