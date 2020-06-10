BREAKING NEWS: Former State Rep. Fred McIlhattan Passes Away

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Fred McIlhattan, who represented the 63rd District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 1997 through 2008, has passed away.

McIlhattan, 75, passed away early Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack two weeks ago while biking at Oil Creek State Park.

Born in Butler on September 22, 1944, he graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s degree in education in 1970.

He went on to work as an executive assistant to former Pennsylvania State Senators John Peterson and Tim Shaffer.

Prior to serving as the representative for the 63rd District, he also served as mayor of Knox Borough and as a Clarion County Commissioner from 1975 through 1987.

McIlhattan also served on the Council of Trustees for Clarion University and as a member of the executive board of the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission for 15 years.

He resided in Knox with his wife Teresa.

