Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caramel-Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This nutty, rich and delicious pecan pie recipe is perfect for your next family picnic!

Caramel-Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Ingredients

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/4 cups chopped pecans
1 – 12-1/4 oz. jar fat-free caramel ice cream topping
Additional fat-free caramel ice cream topping

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~Line a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate or cast-iron skillet with pastry. Trim and flute edges.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, 1 egg and vanilla until smooth. Spread into pastry shell; sprinkle with pecans.

~In another small bowl, whisk remaining eggs; gradually whisk in caramel topping until blended. Pour slowly over pecans.

~Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned (loosely cover edges with foil after 20 minutes if pie browns too quickly). Cool on a wire rack one hour.

~Refrigerate four hours before slicing. Garnish with additional caramel ice cream topping.


