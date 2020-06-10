Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caramel-Pecan Cheesecake Pie

This nutty, rich and delicious pecan pie recipe is perfect for your next family picnic!

Caramel-Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Ingredients

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust



1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened1/2 cup sugar4 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/4 cups chopped pecans1 – 12-1/4 oz. jar fat-free caramel ice cream toppingAdditional fat-free caramel ice cream topping

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~Line a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate or cast-iron skillet with pastry. Trim and flute edges.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, 1 egg and vanilla until smooth. Spread into pastry shell; sprinkle with pecans.

~In another small bowl, whisk remaining eggs; gradually whisk in caramel topping until blended. Pour slowly over pecans.

~Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned (loosely cover edges with foil after 20 minutes if pie browns too quickly). Cool on a wire rack one hour.

~Refrigerate four hours before slicing. Garnish with additional caramel ice cream topping.

