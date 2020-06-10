Clarion First Presbyterian to Distribute Food Bags to Residents in Need

 

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Samantha Lutz

Clarion First Presbyterian ChurchCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will once again be distributing food bags to area residents in need.

(PHOTO: Volunteers from the Clarion First Presbyterian Church prepare food bags for distribution.)

The bags will be available on a first-come first-served basis from 10:00 a.m. to noon this Thursday, June 11, at the church located at 700 Wood Street, in Clarion.

The bags contain pantry staples such as pasta, pancake mix, canned vegetables, meat, and fruit.

To date, the church’s Food Bag Ministry has helped approximately 100 area families from many different walks of life. The only requirement for participants is need.

The project is funded through contributions from church members, the community, and local businesses.

Contributions are needed to continue the project. They may be sent to:

Clarion First Presbyterian Church
Attention: Food Bags
700 Wood Street
Clarion, PA 16214


