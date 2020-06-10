Clarion Hospital Reports Two New Positive COVID-19 Tests

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Wednesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 06/09/2020: 1188

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 820

Positives: 35

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 06/09/2020: 5844

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 2926

Positives: 240

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/10/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Reopening Steering Committee

The Reopening Steering Committee met on Tuesday evening. According to the release, visitation restrictions will be modified beginning on Thursday, June 11. Details will be forthcoming. Masks will continued to be required as per the current policy.

Other:

Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.