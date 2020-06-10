Clarion Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbor With Knife Held for Court

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was held for court on Tuesday for reportedly entering his neighbor’s apartment and threatening to kill him with a knife for making too much noise.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 58-year-old Douglas Eugene Dunkle were held for court on Tuesday, June 9:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Douglas remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough on May 24.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:23 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a report of an assault at an apartment on Leatherwood Drive. The victim reported a balding white male wearing dark pants with no shirt had come into his residence with a knife and had assaulted him. The victim also told police that he was in his back bedroom and had grabbed a machete for his own protection.

At the scene, police made contact with a man, later identified as Douglas Eugene Dunkle, who matched the description provided by the victim. Dunkle was found outside the victim’s apartment.

According to the complaint, when questioned, Dunkle said he was involved in an incident with the victim, who is his upstairs neighbor. He told police the victim had been making a lot of noise, so he went upstairs to speak to him. He reported the victim said he was sleeping and could not have been making noise.

Dunkle told police the victim was upset and started a physical altercation by pulling him into the apartment, and then threw a chair at him when he attempted to leave.

Police then spoke with the victim, who reported he was sleeping when someone began pounding on his door and yelling for help. At the door, he found Dunkle, who he reported was “irate.”

The victim told police that Dunkle “burst into his apartment, striking him in the face, pushing him, causing him to lurch backward,” and then began yelling at him about being too loud and having a noisy dog. The victim told Dunkle he was sleeping, not making noise, and didn’t own a dog, and Dunkle then pushed him into his stove and pulled a knife on him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim said Dunkle threatened to kill him and “his dog,” which put the victim in fear for his safety. The victim then got a machete he had in his living room and was able to back Dunkle out of the apartment. He then backed his way into his hallway and called the police.

Police observed some redness and a scratch with some blood on the victim’s right cheek, where he indicated Dunkle had struck him. Police also noted a wooden chair on the ground below the victim’s apartment landing. When asked where the chair came from, the victim said it was his chair, and Dunkle must have grabbed it and pulled it outside. The victim then stated when he went back the hall to call the police, he heard noises at his door and thought Dunkle was coming back inside, according to the complaint.

Police also found a light blue shirt on the floor in front of the victim’s stove. When asked about the shirt, the victim stated it was not his, and police noted it was larger than something that would have fit the victim. When asked, the victim said it was possibly Dunkle’s shirt.

Police then asked Dunkle about the shirt, and he stated it was his. When asked how it got to be in the victim’s apartment, Dunkle told police the victim “ripped the shirt off of him” when he pulled him inside the apartment. Dunkle reiterated that he did not enter the apartment of his own free will, but was pulled inside and said again that the victim had thrown the chair that was found outside at him, the complaint indicates.

Dunkle showed police a small bruise, which appeared to be older, on the back of his right arm, where he reported the chair hit him. He also told police something struck him on the head, but police were unable to find any visible mark, the complaint continues.

Dunkle also denied having a knife and was not found in possession of a knife when police arrived at the scene. However, when asked by police for permission to look in his apartment for the knife described, Dunkle refused and stated he wanted a lawyer present and a warrant, according to the complaint.

Dunkle was then placed under arrest.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.