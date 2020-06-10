Clarion Woman Accused of Slapping, Clawing Man During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly “clawing” and slapping a man during a dispute in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 52-year-old April Jean Stumpner.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident on South 5th Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

At the scene, police spoke to Leland Beighley, who the complaint notes was standing at the north side of the residence with blood and scratches on his left cheek.

Beighley reported that April Stumpner had come home drunk, and they “got into it” with each other and were yelling. He admitted he threw her radio across the room and said Stumpner then began clawing and slapping him, almost ripping his glasses off of his face. He reported Stumpner also said she was going to get him arrested, then fled the apartment. He told police he never hit Stumpner but did push her away, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to Stumpner, who had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, the complaint notes.

Stumpner reported Beighley threw her radio and her cell phone, which she said was plugged in, then slapped her on the right cheek and made her nose bleed. She also claimed Beighley had grabbed her around the neck, the complaint states.

Police say Stumpner did not have any visible marks on her cheek and no signs of blood on or up her nose. When asked about what she used to stop the bleeding in her nose, Stumpner reportedly stated she used her hands. However, police noted there was no blood on her hands. Police did note a light red mark on the left side of Stumpner’s neck, according to the complaint.

While speaking with police, Stumpner also advised that Beighley had marijuana under the couch.

Beighley was asked to complete a written statement and was also questioned about marijuana in the residence. He reportedly told police there should not be any, but if there was, it was Stumpner’s and gave permission for police to search the residence.

During a search of the residence, police found and seized a rolling tray with marijuana bud and various forms of drug paraphernalia in the living room, the complaint notes.

Stumpner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, with Judge Schill presiding.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Beighley through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on June 8:

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing for Beighley’s case has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.