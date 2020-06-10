David C. Eakin, 75, of Knox, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.

Born August 26, 1944 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Eakin and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1962.

He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the United States Army.

He married Joyce Over on May 11, 1990 and she survives.

Dave was a manufacturing supervisor and owner of Eakin Farm Market. He was a member of the American Legion, Petrolia Masonic Lodge 363, Blue Lodge and 32nd Degree New Castle Consistory.

Dave attended the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Buck (Blain) of Knox; two sons, Mark Allaman (Barbie Jo) of Cranberry and Jeff Allaman (Laura) of Franklin; and five grandchildren: Sara, Gretchen, Dylan, Nichole and David.

Dave is also survived by a brother, Daniel Eakin of Van; and four sisters: Sandy Wilson of Cranberry; Jeanne Hansen of Carson City, NV; Connie Ekkens (Daniel) of Willows, CA, and Cathy Lutz (Bill) of Butler.

Private funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Georgeville Cemetery with the Reverend Shawn Morgan officiating. Interment followed in the cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Dave’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc.

