Featured Local Job: Credit Union Branch Manager

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Branch Manager to help support member growth in Venango County.

We are in the process of building a new facility at 6935 Route 322 in Cranberry.

Eligible candidate will have 5+ years banking/lending experience and 3+ years as a manager. Finance degree preferred. Candidate will possess the desire to help grow the Credit Union and be a self-motivated goal oriented person.

In exchange for these attributes the candidate will receive:

  • Very competitive base salary – based on experience
  • Goal oriented incentive plan to accompany base pay
  • 401k plan with employer matching
  • Vacation, holiday and sick pay
  • Health, dental and eye insurance coverage
  • Short and long term disability coverage
  • Life insurance
  • Opportunity to be a part of a growing member focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates, the top credit union in our peer group for 3 years in a row for benefit to the member. We have given our membership over $1.1 million dollars in Special Bonus Dividends. We are looking for a team member that wants to help us continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to Mark Lauer, CEO at info@clarionfcu.org or deliver to either of our branch locations in Clarion or Brookville.


