Featured Local Job: Credit Union Branch Manager

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Branch Manager to help support member growth in Venango County.

We are in the process of building a new facility at 6935 Route 322 in Cranberry.

Eligible candidate will have 5+ years banking/lending experience and 3+ years as a manager. Finance degree preferred. Candidate will possess the desire to help grow the Credit Union and be a self-motivated goal oriented person.

In exchange for these attributes the candidate will receive:

Very competitive base salary – based on experience

Goal oriented incentive plan to accompany base pay

401k plan with employer matching

Vacation, holiday and sick pay

Health, dental and eye insurance coverage

Short and long term disability coverage

Life insurance

Opportunity to be a part of a growing member focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates, the top credit union in our peer group for 3 years in a row for benefit to the member. We have given our membership over $1.1 million dollars in Special Bonus Dividends. We are looking for a team member that wants to help us continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to Mark Lauer, CEO at info@clarionfcu.org or deliver to either of our branch locations in Clarion or Brookville.

