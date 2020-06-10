Gov. Wolf Responds to House Resolution to End COVID-19 Emergency Disaster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf responded to the resolution to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Wolf Administration outlined potential impacts of ending the March 6 disaster declaration while clarifying the governor’s position that the legislature cannot end the declaration unilaterally.

According to the administration, the disaster declaration aids in speeding up the state’s response to the pandemic and provides protections for businesses, workers and residents. Importantly, ending the disaster declaration would not end any orders issued by the Secretary of Health that set guidelines for business operations.

A release from Wolf’s office states that not only does any concurrent resolution need to come to the Governor for approval or disapproval, but the disaster declaration is separate from the orders signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine under the Disease Prevention Act that include provisions for business reopening and for worker and building safety.

“Those orders remain in place. The legislature did nothing to end those,” said the Wolf administration in the statement.

Wolf warned that ending the declaration would result in the end to school meal eligibility waivers that have allowed for distribution of food to school-age children, an end to utility assistance for thousands of families, and hospitals and alternative care sites no longer being able to add capacity or repurpose facilities (i.e., beds) without having to abide by the 60-day notice requirement, as well as putting a number of eligibility requirements for Unemployment Compensation claimants back into effect and ending the moratorium on mortgage foreclosure and evictions.

In addition to these immediate waiver and legislative enactments being removed, the release notes that ending the disaster declaration also would remove many practical aspects of the state’s response to this disaster, including the authority to activate the National Guard to help with nursing homes; deploying commonwealth personnel, services and distributing supplies and equipment; implementing emergency funding; suspending rules and regulations that would hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency; and using all available resources of the commonwealth government and its political subdivisions to deal with the emergency.

According to the release, the state could also lose federal public and individual disaster assistance, and any additional state funding sources available through transfer of unused General Fund dollars.

The Wolf administration’s full statement can be read in its entirety here.

