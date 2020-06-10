Lawmakers, Gov. Wolf Embroiled in Battle Over COVID-19 Emergency Disaster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a resolution to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration on Tuesday, but Governor Tom Wolf has vowed to veto the resolution.

The resolution passed in the GOP-controlled General Assembly by a vote of 121-81.

HR 836 directs Wolf to issue a proclamation or executive order to end the COVID-19 disaster emergency that was initially issued on March 6 and was renewed on June 3.

According to a release from the House Republican Caucus, GOP lawmakers believe the General Assembly has the authority to terminate a state of disaster emergency at any time by concurrent resolution, and upon adoption of the resolution, the governor is required to issue an executive order or proclamation ending the state of disaster emergency.

“The Gov will try to keep it. But he can’t The General Assembly is not asking him Under Article 35, the Gov will be informed. Not asked that his emergency declaration is over,” Senator Doug Mastriano of the 33rd Senate District stated in a Facebook post.

“Now we have a constitutional clash. That’s good. It will be a fight that will end up in commonwealth court per the constitution.”

Governor Wolf is arguing against the assertions, basing his position on Article III, Section 9, in the state constitution which says that every order, resolution, or vote “shall be presented to the governor and before it shall take effect be approved by him, or being disapproved, shall be re-passed by two-thirds of both Houses according to the rules and limitations prescribed in case of a bill.”

This move by Wolf has not set well with House Republicans, including Rep. Cris Dush, of the 66th District.

“Clearly, it has become a matter of survival for more businesses and our entire economy to reopen immediately,” Dush stated in a Facebook post following the vote on Tuesday evening.

“The governor’s disastrous shutdown order…has resulted in more than 2 million citizens being forced to file for unemployment, countless families being unable to put food on their tables and an ever-increasing list of job-creating employers who will never recover from his excessive and arbitrary dictates.”

According to PennLive, the General Assembly will most likely cite a precedent set by a 1985 Superior Court decision on similar language on state criminal sentencing guidelines, which allowed the Legislature rescind or modify them by concurrent resolution as the Legislature’s action wasn’t a lawmaking action that would be submitted to the governor for approval, and was instead the execution of a power reserved to the Legislature by the underlying law.

GOP lawmakers have also argued the state’s 1978 emergency management services law is only intended to give the governor temporary extraordinary powers to deal with a crisis, not permanent ones.

“Since early March, Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth have dealt with the heavy hand of government as a result of this declaration,” House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Peach Bottom) said.

“The governor has used the power afforded to him under this declaration without input from the Legislature, suspending state laws, spending money without legislative approval, and his most unfair action of all, shutting down the family-sustaining careers of millions of Pennsylvanians.”

Cutler went on to say the legislators vote to end the emergency disaster reflects the will of Pennsylvania residents.

“Our residents have made their voices loud and clear. The COVID-19 curve is flat, and our hospital systems are not overrun with cases. Our business owners, workers, and families no longer need to live under state-imposed quarantines.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.