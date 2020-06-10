 

Lucille L. Johnson

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Lucille L. Johnson, 84, of Maple Street Ext., Kane, died Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she recently resided.

Born September 7, 1935 in Johnsonburg, she was the daughter of Merle and Blanche Shaffer Barber. She was married to Ralph M. Johnson, who died in 1993.

Lucille had worked in the kitchen at the Residential Care Center, the Hillcrest Restaurant and Stackpole Corp., all in Kane, plus the Community Nurse Service.

She enjoyed her pet cats, playing the organ, crochet and reading.

Surviving are sons Virgil A. (Betty M.) Johnson and Roger E. Johnson, both of Kane; a daughter Carol (Walter) Darr of Clarendon; and her grandson Wally Darr and his fiancé Lauren Williams. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by brothers Charles and Lloyd Barber; and sisters Joyce Stoneburg, Nadine and Bernice.

As per her request, there will be no service. Interment of her cremated remains will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Brockway.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701.


