Shirley Ann Woolslayer, 81, of Knox, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.

Born July 11, 1938 in East Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Rosela Kiziewicz Derwinis and was a graduate of East Vandergrift High School.

She married Philip Woolslayer on March 6, 1958 and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2012.

She was a retired homemaker, hairdresser, and rental car agency owner.

She is survived by her son David C. Woolslayer of Knox; a sister Gloria Allen of Vandergrift; a sister-in-law Connie Hibner (John) of Sugar Grove; a daughter-in-law Joy Lynn Woolslayer of Lake Orion, MI; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Rose Derwinis, her husband Philip Woolslayer, a son, Gordon Woolslayer II, and a grandson David Woolslayer.

There will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Shirley’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital located at 150 Drs Lane, Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to Shirley’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

