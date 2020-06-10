One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Approaches 77,000

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 278 3836 Allegheny 2034 36701 Armstrong 65 1513 Beaver 610 4395 Bedford 45 966 Berks 4251 14508 Blair 53 3495 Bradford 46 2046 Bucks 5340 24453 Butler 250 4377 Cambria 60 5019 Cameron 2 149 Carbon 255 2987 Centre 158 2651 Chester 3161 17318 Clarion 30 758 Clearfield 48 1398 Clinton 62 942 Columbia 368 1696 Crawford 31 1283 Cumberland 688 7375 Dauphin 1541 12544 Delaware 6754 26024 Elk 6 387 Erie 408 6921 Fayette 95 3826 Forest 7 102 Franklin 807 6020 Fulton 16 286 Greene 28 921 Huntingdon 237 1079 Indiana 92 1631 Jefferson 16 625 Juniata 102 442 Lackawanna 1591 7771 Lancaster 3600 19905 Lawrence 87 1735 Lebanon 1091 5588 Lehigh 3895 17363 Luzerne 2810 13621 Lycoming 168 2791 McKean 13 805 Mercer 114 2049 Mifflin 59 1483 Monroe 1344 7329 Montgomery 7709 41511 Montour 53 3526 Northampton 3193 16759 Northumberland 211 1900 Perry 68 1001 Philadelphia 19481 71386 Pike 483 2330 Potter 12 185 Schuylkill 664 5973 Snyder 59 528 Somerset 39 2477 Sullivan 3 122 Susquehanna 155 1046 Tioga 19 730 Union 75 1448 Venango 16 725 Warren 5 486 Washington 151 5364 Wayne 123 1327 Westmoreland 473 11821 Wyoming 36 666 York 1102 16539

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,309 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,845 cases among employees, for a total of 19,154 at 623 distinct facilities in 45 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,199 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,837 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

