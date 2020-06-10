 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Approaches 77,000

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 10, that there are 410 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,846.

There are 6,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 48 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 467,329 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/10/20 – 410
6/9/20 – 493
6/8/20 – 351
6/7/20 – 506
6/6/20 – 701
6/5/20 – 443
6/4/20 – 537

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 65 0 65 5
Butler 249 1 250 Deaths
Armstrong 65 0 65 Clearfield 48 0 48 0
Crawford 31 0 31 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 92 0 92 5
Jefferson 16 0 16 0
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 113 1 114 6
Venango 16 0 16 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 278 3836
Allegheny 2034 36701
Armstrong 65 1513
Beaver 610 4395
Bedford 45 966
Berks 4251 14508
Blair 53 3495
Bradford 46 2046
Bucks 5340 24453
Butler 250 4377
Cambria 60 5019
Cameron 2 149
Carbon 255 2987
Centre 158 2651
Chester 3161 17318
Clarion 30 758
Clearfield 48 1398
Clinton 62 942
Columbia 368 1696
Crawford 31 1283
Cumberland 688 7375
Dauphin 1541 12544
Delaware 6754 26024
Elk 6 387
Erie 408 6921
Fayette 95 3826
Forest 7 102
Franklin 807 6020
Fulton 16 286
Greene 28 921
Huntingdon 237 1079
Indiana 92 1631
Jefferson 16 625
Juniata 102 442
Lackawanna 1591 7771
Lancaster 3600 19905
Lawrence 87 1735
Lebanon 1091 5588
Lehigh 3895 17363
Luzerne 2810 13621
Lycoming 168 2791
McKean 13 805
Mercer 114 2049
Mifflin 59 1483
Monroe 1344 7329
Montgomery 7709 41511
Montour 53 3526
Northampton 3193 16759
Northumberland 211 1900
Perry 68 1001
Philadelphia 19481 71386
Pike 483 2330
Potter 12 185
Schuylkill 664 5973
Snyder 59 528
Somerset 39 2477
Sullivan 3 122
Susquehanna 155 1046
Tioga 19 730
Union 75 1448
Venango 16 725
Warren 5 486
Washington 151 5364
Wayne 123 1327
Westmoreland 473 11821
Wyoming 36 666
York 1102 16539

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 6% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,309 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,845 cases among employees, for a total of 19,154 at 623 distinct facilities in 45 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,199 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,837 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

