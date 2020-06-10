Police Seeking Information on Criminal Mischief in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on an incident of criminal mischief that occurred recently in Toby Township.

Around 12:43 p.m. on May 31, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on Cherry Run Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say unknown individuals threw one-inch finishing nails in a known 44-year-old Rimersburg woman’s driveway.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.