Police Seeking Information on Criminal Mischief in Toby Township

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on an incident of criminal mischief that occurred recently in Toby Township.

Around 12:43 p.m. on May 31, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on Cherry Run Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say unknown individuals threw one-inch finishing nails in a known 44-year-old Rimersburg woman’s driveway.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


