Richard W. “Dickie” Stahlman, Jr., 76, of Tionesta, PA, and formerly of Warren, PA, died Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at Warren Manor Nursing Home, Warren, PA, after a brief illness.

Dickie was born January 3, 1944 in Oil City, PA. He was the son of the late Richard W. and Mary Louise Allen Stahlman.

Dick was a resident of Tionesta, PA, for the past 22 years. He was a 1962 graduate of Warren Area High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Michigan State University and his master’s degree in Sociology from Central Michigan University.

He was employed with the Warren Forest Counties Human Services as a counselor and also with Deerfield and currently Turning Point. He dedicated his life’s work for 25 years, working with recovery community in Warren, Venango and Forest Counties and will be missed by many. The recovery community was dear to him and he never forgot them as individuals.

Dick is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kathy Haller Stahlman of Tionesta, PA; sisters, Louise M. Stahlman Swartz (Thomas), Sally Fiscus (Alan) all of Warren, PA, Rebecca Campbell (Craig) of Sugar Grove, PA, Carola Dauchert (Richard) of Anderson, S.C., and Elizabeth Kirschnick of Columbiana, OH; brother, Charles Stahlman (Joan) of Sarasota, FL; two stepbrothers, Rick and Craig Thomas both of Warren, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Tionesta Public Library Association, 156 Elm Street, Tionesta, PA. 16353 or Turning Point, 4849 U.S. 322, Franklin, PA. 16323.

The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

