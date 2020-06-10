Rimersburg Man Transported to Allegheny General Following Dirt Bike Vs. SUV Crash

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg man was transported to Allegheny General Hospital after being injured in a dirt bike versus SUV crash that occurred in Toby Township late last week.

According to police, around 9:37 p.m. on June 5, the collision occurred on State Route 68 just south of Reigel School Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 35-year-old Timothy P. Hockenberry, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2001 Yamaha YZ250 dirt bike, traveling south, and 69-year-old Kenneth H. Best, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2001 GM Jimmy, traveling north.

According to police, Best attempted to make a left turn into a driveway when Hockenberry’s vehicle struck Best’s vehicle in the southbound lane.

Police note it was dark at the time of the crash, and the dirt bike had no lights.

According to police, Hockenberry was also found to be intoxicated.

He suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

Hockenberry was charged with careless driving, according to police.

Best was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.



Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.