Ruby N. Baker, 88, of Emlenton, formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at the Oakland Heights Presbyterian SeniorCare in Oil City.

She was born on November 10, 1931 in Beaver Twp., Clarion County; daughter of the late William H. and Mary Jane Shrum Beisel.

Ruby married Donald S. Baker on August 30, 1952; who preceded her in death in 1978.

She worked at the former Clarion State College Cafeteria and the former Clarion Dry Cleaners until her retirement.

Ruby was a member of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her daughter: Ruth Ann Fontenoy; two sisters: Sarah Uhl and Margaret Ann Eddinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her brother: Merle Beisel; and three sisters: Evelyn Reed, Alice Tobin, and Lois Dunn.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. All Services will be private. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum in Clarion.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

