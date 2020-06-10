 

Say What?!: Illustrator Sets Guinness Record for Largest Online Art Lesson

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

record artA children’s book illustrator was awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest online art lesson when 45,611 people tuned in to his YouTube live stream.

Rob Biddulph, the British creator of popular children’s books including Odd Dog Out, has been hosting the #DrawWithRob series during the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 21 he attempted a world record to raise money for coronavirus-related charities.

Read the full story here.


