 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

Senior Spotlight: North Clarion’s Moore Aspires to Become a Nurse

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Jake Bauer

mooreWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Alethea Moore.

Name: Alethea Moore
School: North Clarion
Hometown: Shippenville

Parents: Stacey Hughes and Curt Bish

Tell us about yourself: I was a varsity cheerleader and was apart of Allied Health Science at the Clarion County Career Center.

School activities and sports: Cheer

Favorite teacher: Mrs. W

Favorite subject: Tech

Favorite memories from school: The tech bus

Future plans: Nursing school

Advice for future students: Don’t be afraid to be you

Favorite bands: Halsey

halsey

Favorite movies: The Notebook

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Spaghetti

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, because you have to chew it.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: Everyone that supported me this year because it wasn’t easy. This includes my mom, my boyfriend and his mom, my friends and some of their parents, and most importantly – my brother.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:


Barrow-Civic Theatre

Extreme Machine Fabricating

Matt Higgins

Eric Shick

Trails End Restaurant

UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.