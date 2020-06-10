Senior Spotlight: North Clarion’s Moore Aspires to Become a Nurse

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Alethea Moore.

Name: Alethea Moore

School: North Clarion

Hometown: Shippenville



Stacey Hughes and Curt Bish

Tell us about yourself: I was a varsity cheerleader and was apart of Allied Health Science at the Clarion County Career Center.

School activities and sports: Cheer

Favorite teacher: Mrs. W

Favorite subject: Tech

Favorite memories from school: The tech bus

Future plans: Nursing school

Advice for future students: Don’t be afraid to be you

Favorite bands: Halsey

Favorite movies: The Notebook

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Spaghetti

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, because you have to chew it.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: Everyone that supported me this year because it wasn’t easy. This includes my mom, my boyfriend and his mom, my friends and some of their parents, and most importantly – my brother.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.