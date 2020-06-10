Top Republican Mike Turzai Will Resign From the Pa. House on June 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. — House Speaker Mike Turzai, one of the most powerful Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature, announced Wednesday he will resign his seat just months before he was set to retire.

During an emotional speech to the chamber, Turzai told lawmakers his last day in the Capitol will be June 15.

“I’ve been blessed to have served almost 20 years representing the citizens of the 28th Legislative District in the north suburbs of Allegheny County, north of Pittsburgh,” he said. “What an honor.”

Turzai announced in January he would not seek reelection this fall and would instead pursue a job in the private sector. Spotlight PA and PennLive first reported Tuesday that Turzai planned to resign early.

Several media reports and sources have speculated that Turzai will take an executive position inside Essential Utilities, Inc., a Bryn Mawr-based company that this year acquired Peoples Gas of Pittsburgh. That company was formerly known as Aqua America Inc., a major Turzai donor whose CEO, Chris Franklin, is a close friend of the lawmaker.

This story will be updated.

