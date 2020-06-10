Vigil for Unity and Peace Set for Thursday in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A peaceful march and candlelight vigil for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others who have suffered due to systemic racism is planned for Thursday evening in Clarion.

Clarion University and the Clarion community will join for a Vigil for Unity and Peace from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.

The peaceful candlelight vigil will begin at the campus Bell Tower on Wood Street and conclude at Veteran’s Memorial Park, across from Clarion County Courthouse. Its purpose is to bring attention to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others who have suffered in the wake of systemic racism.

Candles will be provided. Participants are asked to wear black as a symbol of respect and unity. Please adhere to current health and safety guidelines by wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.

Speakers will include Isaac Leonard CU assistant director of admissions/multi-cultural recruitment; Sara Robertson, Riverview IUVI teacher; Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, CU president; Brett Whitling, Clarion mayor; Josh Almes, Keystone Jr./Sr. High teacher; Espo Wilcox, disc jockey for C-93 and 94.1 The Goat; Rogers Laugand III, CU director of Minority Services; and Jake Jacobson, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Clarion.

Following the conclusion of the speakers, the group will proceed down Main Street to Memorial Park for a prayer and silent vigil lasting eight minutes, 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground under a police officer’s knee. Following the silence, bagpipes will lead singing.

