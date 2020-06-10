Woman Injured in Ringgold Township Crash

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Ringgold Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 1:24 p.m. on June 9, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Orchard Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 66-year-old Leona P. Griffith, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 2013 Dodge Caravan, traveling south on Orchard Road, when the front left tire of the vehicle blew out.

Griffith then lost control of the vehicle on the gravel roadway, crossed into the northbound lane for approximately 15 yards, crossed back into the southbound lane, then hit a ditch along the southbound lane. After hitting the ditch, the front left axle of the vehicle broke. The vehicle then traveled in the ditch for approximately 22 yards before re-entering the southbound lane and coming to a final rest facing south.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Griffith to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Rebuck’s Southside Towing.

Ringgold Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.