A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

