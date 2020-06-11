 

Hawthorn Woman Escapes Injury As Car Slams Into Bear on Route 28

Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County woman struck a bear while traveling on State Route 28 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident occurred around 12:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, on State Route 28/66, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 60-year-old Sheryl A. Rockwell, of Hawthorn, was operating a 2017 Honda HRV, traveling south on Route 28, negotiating a right turn, when a bear walked into the lane of travel.

Rockwell’s vehicle struck the bear head-on, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The vehicle came to a final rest off the shoulder of the roadway.

Rockwell was using a seat belt and was not injured.

No information was released on the condition of the bear.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

