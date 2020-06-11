Hawthorn Woman Escapes Injury As Car Slams Into Bear on Route 28

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County woman struck a bear while traveling on State Route 28 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident occurred around 12:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, on State Route 28/66, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 60-year-old Sheryl A. Rockwell, of Hawthorn, was operating a 2017 Honda HRV, traveling south on Route 28, negotiating a right turn, when a bear walked into the lane of travel.

Rockwell’s vehicle struck the bear head-on, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The vehicle came to a final rest off the shoulder of the roadway.

Rockwell was using a seat belt and was not injured.

No information was released on the condition of the bear.

