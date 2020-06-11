Central Electric: Members Asked, We Listened. Outage Notifications Coming Soon!
PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) works hard to improve system reliability and keep the lights on, but we all know power outages happen. For this reason, CEC will soon be offering outage text and email notifications to members to improve outage communication.
This capability is coming soon through SmartHub. SmartHub is a web and mobile app that allows members to take control of all aspects of their electric account. It offers members the ability to pay bills, manage energy use, contact CEC with service issues, and (soon enough) receive outage notifications quickly and easily 24/7 online or from their mobile device.
To receive outage notifications, CEC must have up-to-date contact information on members’ SmartHub accounts and they must be signed up.
Members who are currently signed up for SmartHub must verify all account and contact information is up-to-date and sign up for notifications.
Outage notifications will include alerts for a reported outage affecting their account, updates for those outages, and a notice that power has been restored. In the event of a large scale outage, notifications may vary.
Enter to win! All members who sign up for SmartHub before July 1 will be entered into a drawing to win an Outage Preparedness Kit valued at $60. CEC will give away 100 kits. Each kit includes a carrying bag, solar powered emergency radio, extreme weather preparedness brochure, report an outage magnet, LED lantern with compass, weather preparedness playing cards, first aid kit, foil Mylar rescue blanket, whistle with key ring, and two tea light candles and matches.
It is important that members who receive a power restored message and are still without power, report this to CEC. This helps CEC know that there is an individual outage and that the work done on the other portion of the line feeding the location did not restore power.
Once members are signed up for outage notifications, they will begin receiving them as soon as they’re available. This will allow for updates from CEC linecrews right to members’ mobile phones!
Standard text messaging rates may apply based on mobile phone, carrier plan.
CEC employees and directors, along with members of their immediate families, are ineligible to win an Outage Preparedness Kit.
To Sign Up for Outage Notifications:
– Visit SmartHub – go to www.central.smarthub.coop. You will need to register if you are not already.
– Once logged in, click on Notifications in the green menu at the top of the page.
– Go to Manage Contacts to register the ways you would like to receive notifications.
– Then, go to Manage Notifications to sign up for the notifications you wish to receive. Be sure to Save Settings.
– Members will need to verify contact methods to complete the process.
SmartHub is also available as an app. Members can download it by visiting their app store from their mobile device and searching for SmartHub.
Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.