 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Raspberry Pie

Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this sweet and delicious dessert with a glass of Moscato!

Creamy Raspberry Pie

Ingredients

1 – 3 oz. package raspberry gelatin

1/2 cup boiling water
1 cup low-fat vanilla frozen yogurt
1 cup fresh or frozen unsweetened raspberries
1/4 cup lime juice
2 cups whipped topping
1 – 9-inch graham cracker crust
Additional raspberries and whipped topping

Directions

~In a bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in frozen yogurt until melted. Add the raspberries and lime juice. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust.

~Refrigerate for three hours or until firm. Garnish with raspberries and whipped topping.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.