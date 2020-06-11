Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Raspberry Pie
Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
Serve this sweet and delicious dessert with a glass of Moscato!
Creamy Raspberry Pie
Ingredients
1 – 3 oz. package raspberry gelatin
1/2 cup boiling water
1 cup low-fat vanilla frozen yogurt
1 cup fresh or frozen unsweetened raspberries
1/4 cup lime juice
2 cups whipped topping
1 – 9-inch graham cracker crust
Additional raspberries and whipped topping
Directions
~In a bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in frozen yogurt until melted. Add the raspberries and lime juice. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust.
~Refrigerate for three hours or until firm. Garnish with raspberries and whipped topping.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.