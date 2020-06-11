Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Raspberry Pie

Serve this sweet and delicious dessert with a glass of Moscato!

Creamy Raspberry Pie

Ingredients

1 – 3 oz. package raspberry gelatin



1/2 cup boiling water1 cup low-fat vanilla frozen yogurt1 cup fresh or frozen unsweetened raspberries1/4 cup lime juice2 cups whipped topping1 – 9-inch graham cracker crustAdditional raspberries and whipped topping

Directions

~In a bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in frozen yogurt until melted. Add the raspberries and lime juice. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust.

~Refrigerate for three hours or until firm. Garnish with raspberries and whipped topping.

