Clarview Nursing Shows Signs of Support

Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

100679906_2938144466441947_798620800432209920_nSLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs Personal Care in Sligo remain committed to serving their residents, staff, and family members during this difficult time of COVID-19.

Although visitations for family and friends are restricted, messages of support are still on display. Using technologies such as FaceTime and Skype provides some communications, but Clarview also uses the old technology of signs to allow employees and residents to communicate.

Here are a few of those signs:

99140444_2938144439775283_1585087547791376384_n

99381858_2938144486441945_100435546769195008_n

100476192_2938144513108609_2096435998886985728_n

99295192_2938144543108606_3958757539536961536_n

99245227_2938144569775270_4918910552438210560_n

100680497_2938144609775266_2076589491883081728_n

99371828_2938144413108619_4362131650977464320_n

99289462_2938144653108595_7663845011967967232_n


